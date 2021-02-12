Heating assistance for elderly Cumberland County residence

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Aging and Community Services is partnering with Tri-County Community Actions to offer a heating assistance program for county residents who are 60 and older.

The program offers a one-time cash grant of up to $1,000 paid directly to the energy provider.

“Fuel is expensive and income is limited. This year coming after a year of a pandemic, it’s especially difficult because other costs have gone up and there’s just not enough dollars to go around,” said Jennifer Wintermyer, executive director of Tri-County Community Action.

The grant, available to those who’ve exhausted all other assistance, can be used for any fuel source including wood and coal.

