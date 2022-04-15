SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Red Cross is asking residents of Harrisburg and neighboring communities to help the families in need of assistance after an apartment fire displaced 48 residents on Sunday, April 10.

According to a release from the red cross, they have been providing shelter, meals, clothing, and shoes for the affected residents. The biggest need now is to find those families housing, specifically rental properties that are move-in ready.

Once they transition out of the shelter and into long-term housing, the Red Cross and Bhutanese Community of Harrisburg hope to provide the public with more information on household products they will need. However, because of a lack of storage space at the shelter, the Red Cross will not be able to take those items in.

You can help people affected by disasters like home fires by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.