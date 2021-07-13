Hempfield School Board expected to discuss transgender athletes’ participation in sports

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday night the Hempfield School Board is expected to discuss their athletic policy and how it impacts transgender athletes.

Back in April, the school board put together a committee made up of board members, students, coaches and administrators to talk about their athletic policy and “concerns about athletic integrity, student participation and eligibility, gender equity, and safety.”

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

In their board meeting on Tuesday night, they are scheduled to get an update from that committee and have a discussion about any potential changes to the policy.

District parent Jamie Beth Cohen has organized a silent rally with supporters of transgender athletes and students. They plan to be there ahead of Wednesday’s meeting to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

“We’re showing up to show students in the community that regardless of what happens or doesn’t happen in that room, there’s a critical mass of people who support them, who love them, who affirm them for who they are, and want what’s best for them,” Cohen said.

ABC27 News has a team attending the meeting and will provide updates as they happen.