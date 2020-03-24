Here is today’s full coronavirus briefing in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine confirmed 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties. All positive cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

According to Dr. Levine, the department is not monitoring the number of cases that have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Levine says they are testing more than 100 specimens a day. She also confirmed there have been cases reported from nursing homes.

There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.

The department is reporting 7 deaths so far due to coronavirus.