Hershey Area Playhouse, Hershey Gardens offer summer theatre camp for students

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Gardens and the Hershey Area Playhouse are offering up the popular Gardens Summer Theatre Camp for its eighth year.

Classes for fourth to eighth graders will run July 13 through 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students will experience two weeks of improvisation, stage combat, scene and character work as they take a trip to Neverland in “The Many Adventures of Peter Pan,” an original adaptation by Jennifer Feldser. This beloved story of eternal youth will be filled with pirates and rambunctious lost children. Instruction will focus on acting skills as well as stage combat, improvisation and character development, culminating in a fully produced, original production on July 24 at noon for friends and family at the Hershey Gardens.

The class is split between locations, with Mondays at the Playhouse and Tuesday through Friday at the Hershey Gardens.

Registration information can be found at the Playhouse website in the Theatre Academy section. Registration is first-come, first-served, and attendance will be capped at 30 students. Once the 30 slots are filled, we will begin a waiting list.

For more information on the camp, please contact Laurie Petersen swordchick@comcast.net.