Hershey Artfest makes a comeback after 2020 cancelation

HERSHEY, Pa. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the weather, Hershey pushed forward with its annual Artfest event on Saturday.

People got a chance to enjoy the event at the Cocoa Beanery and The Englewood in Derry Township. Over 90 artists were on hand at the festival featuring photography, jewelry, fine art, and ceramics.

The festival also brought in live music and a variety of food options.

“It’s a great turnout,” Nikki Soliday, Executive Director of Hershey History Center said. “And considering the weather, we have had lately and everything that is working against us, we have had people flowing all day long. And they are eager to go outside and be outdoors and experience something like this.”

This was year 16 for Hershey’s Artfest, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.