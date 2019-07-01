Hershey attorney running for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has announced his run for Congress, and he’ll have at least one challenger for the Democratic nomination.

Tom Brier is an attorney from Hershey. He says voters are telling him they’re tired of the partisan bickering at all levels of government, especially in Washington.

Brier admits he doesn’t have name recognition, but he says he knows what people are looking for from their elected officials.

“It is going out and meeting people where they are and stopping the politics of old,” Brier said. “We have ignored the voters, and it is important that I listen so I can understand what I can do to help people.”

Brier says he will continue fundraising efforts and he is looking forward to taking part in primary debates against DePasquale and other Democrats.