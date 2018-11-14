Hershey Band Director charged with corruption of minors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charged: Jonathan Pinkerton

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - The Music and Band Director for Hershey High School has been charged with corruption of minors.

According to the Derry Township School District, Jonathan Pinkerton was placed on leave last month when Derry Township Police notified them of the investigation.

Court documents show Pinkerton was charged with one count of corruption of minors, for an incident that took place in August of 2010.

The Derry Township School District says Pinkerton was hired in 2015 and passed a background check.

The district says the incident happened before Pinkerton was employed by them.