HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The CocoaPlex movie theater will be closing after 20 years of operation. Its last day of operation will also be the last day of 2019.

The town’s theatre Facebook page offered the news Monday stating the last day will be Dec. 31, 2019, and thanked all the moviegoers that helped support the theatre.

The theatre encourages visitors to attend MoviE-Town in Elizabethtown in the coming absence of the CocoaPlex. Both theatres are owned by the same company.