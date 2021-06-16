Hershey Company named to Civic 50 for 9th straight year

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company was recently named as an honoree of The Civic 50, run by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization for volunteer service.

Hershey was also named as the Consumer Staples Sector Leader for being one of the most community-centric companies in the nation.

Last year, Hershey donated more than $26 million and 60,000 hours of community service to over 15 million people. The company also invested over $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to donate masks to its employees, nonprofits, healthcare workers, and school districts. The Hershey Company also donated to food banks and other nonprofits to help with basic needs during a time of crisis.

The company also helped support racial justice causes. It helped advance racial equity in the U.S. by committing over $2 million to endow a scholarship with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and support organizations, like the Equal Justice Initiative.

“We harnessed the power of our purpose – to make more moments of goodness – to help our communities recover and revitalize,” Vice President of Corporate Communications and Global Sustainability for the Hershey Company Leigh Horner said. “Through our holistic sustainability strategy, also known as Hershey’s Shared Goodness Promise, we will continue to invest in our communities by helping create a more resilient supply chain, jobs, supporting children and families, protecting ecosystems, and advancing a more inclusive and just society.”

Hershey’s received this award since it began in 2012. The Civic 50 has been able to showcase different companies’ citizenship and how they serve their communities and make a good impact. It is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate and community engagement.