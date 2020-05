HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The AACA Hershey Region Executive Board announced on Friday that the 2020 Hershey Fall Meet flea market & car corral has been canceled for the first time in the event’s 65 years of operation.

The board says the hurdles in continuing the event proved too difficult logistically to juggle the safety of volunteers, vendors, partners, and visitors; and the unknown restrictions and guidelines to operate.

Refund information will be sent shortly to those who have paid.