HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania is in the middle of tulip season, and you’ll be able to find thousands in Hershey Gardens — about 21,000 to be exact. Those tulips are about to be at peak bloom.

Hershey Gardens has showcased the flower every year since 1942. The big temperature swings the Midstate has experienced this year are actually beneficial for the plants.

“The warm weather helped them bloom a little early. Now that they have bloomed, this cooler weather is going to keep the blooms around a little bit longer,” said Vera Kolstrom with the Hershey Gardens.

There are 70 varieties of tulips at the gardens, and 25 of them are new to Hershey.