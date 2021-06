HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you like flowers and haven’t seen Hershey Gardens when the roses are in full bloom, you are missing out!

There are 3,500 roses blooming now. They’re spread across 3.5 acres and there are 175 varieties. This is the only place you can see a display like this in the Midstate.

By the way, all June if you have a first or last name of Rose, you get in for free just as long as you bring your ID.