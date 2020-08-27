Hershey Gardens to host fall homeschool day on Sept. 8

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homeschoolers can explore nature and learn about trees, rocks, and more at Hershey Gardens’ Fall Homeschool Day.

“Out on the Trail” is the theme for Homeschool Day. Families will explore the arboretum trail, rock garden, and other areas of the gardens using self-guided activities. Homeschoolers will also identify rock types and learn about different environmental conditions in the gardens.

A nature journal packet will be handed out upon entry with instructions for self-guided activities, including an environmental analysis and tree shape identification. In addition, families can participate in an activity at the newly created labyrinth and watch a limestone rock identification demonstration near the new meditation circle. Staff will be available in the Arboretum and Rock Garden to answer questions and guide families on activities.

Fall Homeschool Day is suitable for children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Tickets are $8 per student and $9 per adult, and include admission to the Butterfly Atrium. Due to COVID-19 protocols, capacity in the Butterfly Atrium is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children age 2 and under are free.

Advance registration is required online at HersheyGardens.org by Sunday, Sept. 6, at 12 p.m. Families are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. The program will be held rain or shine and picnic tables are available for packed lunches. Masks are required inside all buildings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The event is being held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, Pa.

Questions may be directed to Rebecca Lawrence at rellawrence@hersheygardens.org or by calling 717-508-5968.

