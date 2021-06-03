Hershey Giant catches fire in early morning, will stay closed temporarily

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Fire Department was called in around 5 a.m. Thursday to extinguish flames at the Giant Food Store on Cocoa Avenue.

Hershey Fire Dept. posted on Twitter around 5:30 a.m. that the fire was contained and ventilation was underway. Around 7 they posted Lebanon City would assist in ventilating the building and that backup was called. Around 7:40 the scene was cleared.

The department says the fire was contained to the back wall, near a trash compactor, and there are no injuries.

The Giant will remain closed at this time, and any reopening news will come from the company.