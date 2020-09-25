Hershey gym to close due to coronavirus

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Power Train Gym in Hershey announced in a letter to members that it will close its doors at 30 East Granada Avenue in Derry Township on Oct. 16.

The company’s lease with Derry Township and the Derry Township School District was up for renewal on Oct. 31 and Power Train Gym said the three not able to reach an agreement.

The gym was forced to close in March when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close. After reopening in late June, the gym said it has not been able to rebound financially.