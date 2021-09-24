Hershey High sophomore publishes book ‘Escape the War’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A local high school student is writing more than just school essays.

Hershey High School sophomore Priyanka Nambiar is now a published author.

She won a book deal through a writing contest. Now her book ‘Escape the War’ is hitting the shelves.

The book is about a girl who gets trapped in a video game and her journey to try and escape.

“The first time I got to see my book in person was just insane. Like just all of my hard work for the past few years finally paid off and I just felt so proud and blessed to have this opportunity,” Nambiar said.

The book is being sold on Amazon, at Itasca Books, Barnes and Noble and Books a Million.