Hershey Medical Center boasts best survival rates in Pennsylvania for heart transplant program

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — 97% of all patients who receive a heart transplant at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center survive for at least one year post-surgery.

That’s above the U.S. average of 91% and ranks as the highest one-year survival rate among all transplant centers statewide, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. The registry also reported that the heart transplant program achieves:

  • a 100% one-month post-surgery survival rate. (U.S. average – 96%)
  • A transplate rate of 133.1 per 100 years on the transplant list, which ranks at 55% above expected. That rate is an indicator of the program’s success in getting patients their needed transplants.

One-year survival rate of other regional heart transplant centers in Pa.

Allegheny General                  92.85%

UPMC-Pittsburgh                    91.86%

Jefferson                                 91.30%

Temple                                    90.48%

University of Pennsylvania      89.25%

