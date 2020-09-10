Hershey Medical Center boasts best survival rates in Pennsylvania for heart transplant program

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — 97% of all patients who receive a heart transplant at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center survive for at least one year post-surgery.

That’s above the U.S. average of 91% and ranks as the highest one-year survival rate among all transplant centers statewide, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. The registry also reported that the heart transplant program achieves:

a 100% one-month post-surgery survival rate. (U.S. average – 96%)

A transplate rate of 133.1 per 100 years on the transplant list, which ranks at 55% above expected. That rate is an indicator of the program’s success in getting patients their needed transplants.

One-year survival rate of other regional heart transplant centers in Pa.

Allegheny General 92.85%

UPMC-Pittsburgh 91.86%

Jefferson 91.30%

Temple 90.48%

University of Pennsylvania 89.25%