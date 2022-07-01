HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health has announced that Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Teamsters Local 776 have reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The deal is effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

Hershey Medical Center says the Teamster-represented employees ratified the tentative agreement late yesterday.

“Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center’s Teamster-represented employees play an essential role in the excellent care we deliver to our patients,” said Deborah Berini, president, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “We are proud to have worked together with our Teamster representatives to reach a new contract with competitive wages and benefits. The agreement ensures that Hershey Medical Center is positioned to retain and recruit a talented workforce.”

Penn State Health says the new agreement includes:

Guaranteed market-driven wage increases for each of the three years of the contract

Maintenance of employee contribution caps for health care costs

Creation of career paths for current and prospective employees through the addition of select “trainee” and “advanced” positions

Market-driven position upgrades to ensure the organization’s ability to recruit and retain employees

Teamster Local 776 represents approximately 1,100 Hershey Medical Center employees who work in various fields including food services, patient transport, housekeeping, facilities and other technical services.