HERSHEY, Pa. - For the 10th year, Hershey, "The Sweetest Place on Earth" is celebrating Restaurant Week.

The event is from Monday, March 18th to Sunday, March 24th.

During the course of the week, nine restaurants will be serving up special meals and deals.

You will be able to indulge in special two- to three-course tasting menus with prices ranging from $15-$35 per person. According to event organizers, the menus will consist of fresh, seasonal dishes hand-crafted food by the award-winning culinary teams from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts'.

This event is a favorite for some of the chefs to let their creative side shine. The chefs will be experimenting with unique, seasonal flavors and creating one-of-a-kind menus that can only be found during Hershey Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants include: