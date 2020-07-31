Hershey Road Family Restaurant closing due to financial impacts from the pandemic

Local

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on everyone, including the Hershey Road Family Restaurant.

The restaurant announced it will be closing at 8 p.m. Friday, July 31 for the final time.

They say the decision by Governor Wolf to allow 25% occupancy made it impossible for them to be profitable.

Hershey Road Family Restaurant has served thousands of customers for nearly eight years.

