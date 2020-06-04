Hershey Symphony Orchestra cancels Independence Day concert

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Penn State Health Milton Hershey Medical center announced that they will be canceling the 2020 Independence Day concert, which was previously scheduled for July 3.

The free concert is normally held on the front lawn of the Hershey Medical center, featuring patriotic and popular music played by the Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

The annual event typically draws thousands of people and has become a mainstay in central Pennsylvania.

“The health and well-being of our community members, orchestra members, and Hershey Medical Center patients and staff is our number one priority,” symphony executive director Paul Metzger said. “We look forward to celebrating together next summer, when we presume it will be safe to be together again in large groups.”

For more information about the orchestra, visit HersheySymphony.org.