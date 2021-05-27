What you can expect to see at Tanger Outlets block party in Hershey this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 29 the Hershey Tanger Outlets will be hosting a block party in the Under Armour parking lot.

The party will feature the Derry Township Police Department, Hershey Fire Department, Bob 94.9 FM and the Hershey High School Marching Band.

Megan White is the General Manager of the outlets in Hershey and she says that she is excited to bring this experience to the community.

“With a lot of the Memorial Day parades being canceled we felt a need to feature our hometown heroes in a special way,” White said.

Social distancing will be in effect at the block party along with an abundance of sanitizing stations. Mask requirements will be

The event will feature music, meet and greets with first responders and sidewalk sales. The block party is free of charge and open to all.