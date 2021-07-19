Hershey Theatre to host Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” in October

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Plan your getaway to Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville.” The new musical setting sail for Hershey Theatre October 5 and 6, 2021.

“Escape To Margaritaville” is described as “a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers,” by escapetomargaritavillemusical.com.

The musical will feature original songs as well as Jimmy Buffett fan favorites including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more.

Tickets are available for showings on Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Purchases can be made online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.