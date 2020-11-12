Hershey Trust introduces guided tours of the Milton S. Hershey mansion

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting next week, the Hershey Trust Company will give a rare glimpse into the lives of Milton and Catherine Hershey by providing guided tours of their mansion.

Formally known as High Point mansion, the Hershey residence has 22 rooms, including a library, billiards room, and octagonal breakfast room.

Milton and his wife, Catherine, began living there in 1908.

Up until now, there have never been tours of the mansion. However, Don Papson, executive director of the Milton Hershey foundation, says it was the location of the Hershey Country Club for nearly forty years, allowing guests to see inside the home from 1930-1970.

“So basically not since 1970 has the public been invited into this building,” Papson said.

Tours will be held on Thursdays and Fridays, and tickets will be sold online through The Hershey Story.