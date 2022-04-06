HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor featuring a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat with a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar, and 0.49 oz. snack size.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor KIT KAT® should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, Brand Manager of KIT KAT®. “KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

You can learn more about the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat on the Kit Kat website.