Hershey unveils organic Reese’s cups, chocolate bars set to hit shelves this month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The famous chocolate company of central Pennsylvania is unveiling options that allow nearly every chocolate lover to enjoy.

On Thursday Hershey’s announced the sale of organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey Bars this month.

“The Reese’s brand is quite literally finding ways for everyone to enjoy that same sought-after taste only achieved with a true and unmatched Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter combination,” the Hershey Company said in a release.

They’ll be available in milk and dark chocolate, and certified organic by the U.S.D.A.

“When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren’t settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese’s product,” said Eric Newton, Brand Manager Reese’s Organic.

The organic sweet treats will not contain any genetically modified organisms (GMOs), as well.

To learn more about Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, visit Hershey’s product page on the newest addition of their candy lineup.