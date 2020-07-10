Hersheypark adjusting its hours starting Monday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A week after Hersheypark opened to the public, the park will close at 7 p.m. starting Monday July 13.

This past week the park stayed open until 10 p.m.

Starting next week the boardwalk will close at 6 p.m. and Zooamerica will close at 7 p.m.

However, the amusement park is bringing back Sweet Start and Preview plan.

Sweet start allows season pass holders and resort guests to come an hour early. The preview plan allows guests to come to Hersheypark from 5 to 7 the night before their visit.

Hersheypark said on Facebook, “Like many businesses, we are constantly evaluating how to provide the best experience for our guests given the impact of COVID-19 and evolving our offerings based on the feedback of our guests. This operational change will allow us to offer more family rides, thrilling coasters and water attractions for you.”

Ticket offers can be found at hersheypark.com/tickets/.

