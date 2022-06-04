HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark, the sweetest place on earth is now open every day until September 5. But, as with any amusement park, there are rules, policies, and procedures that guests need to follow to ensure their safety, the safety of employees, and of other guests.

One of the significant policies that change from park to park is what to do with bags and loose items when riding attractions.

On many of the rides at Hersheypark, loose items such as bags, cell phones, and game prizes, are not allowed. According to the park’s website, you should bring items into the park that can be safely secured in cargo pockets, a small waist pack, or a zipping jacket pocket.

Due to the dynamics of some of the rides, loose articles are not permitted if they can not be secured. These items should be left with a non-rider. Most roller coasters and major attractions at the park have a bag drop area right on the station platform. However, some roller coasters have lockers next to or near their entrances. These lockers are free to use for up to two hours.

Attractions that do not allow bags to be dropped off at the station platform include, but are not limited to:

Candymonium

Skyrush

sooperdooperLooper

Breakers Edge Water Coaster

Coal Cracker

Reese’s Cupfusion

Monorail

Ferris Wheel

Guests who want to experience the above attractions must put their bags or loose items in a locker or leave them with a non-rider. Gentler rides such as the Ferris Wheel, and Monorail, guests are allowed to bring their loose items with them.

Major attractions and roller coasters that do allow bags to be dropped off at the station platform include, but are not limited to:

Great Bear

Comet

Hershey Triple Tower

Wildcat

Fahrenheit

Lightning Racer

Wild Mouse

Laff Trakk

Jolly Rancher Remix

Storm Runner

As per the park’s website, Hersheypark and its employees are not responsible for lost or stolen items which include items that fall out of pockets. Ride operators and attendants are not responsible for articles left by guests at the ride stations. Neither Hersheypark nor its employees assume responsibility for the loss of, or damage to, personal property.

All-day lockers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and located inside the park entrance in Hershey’s Chocolatetown and at several locations on The Boardwalk. These lockers can be rented by the day, which can be done through credit cards for either $25 for a large locker or $18 for a regular-sized locker.

For more information that answers other Hersheypark questions, click here.