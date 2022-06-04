HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With any amusement park, there is one part of the experience that no one likes to do: wait in lines.

But, Hersheypark has an option for those people who want to skip the lines and get to the fun faster. That option is called Fast Track.

Fast Track is a paid skip-the-line program that allows guests to have a shortened wait at some of the park’s biggest attractions. The Fast Track program can be added to any valid Hersheypark ticket.

There are different kinds of Fast Track add-ons that can be purchased:

Fast Track

This add-on allows you to skip the regular line once per day at participating attractions.

Fast Track Unlimited

The unlimited version of Fast Track allows you to skip the regular line all day long.

Boardwalk Fast Track

This fast track is for guests who want to skip the line once per day on Breakers Edge Water Coaster, Whitecap Racer, and the lazy river. Only valid when the boardwalk is open.

Boardwalk Fast Track Unlimited

This fast track is for guests who want to skip the line all day long on Breakers Edge Water Coaster, Whitecap Racer, and the lazy river. Only valid when the boardwalk is open.

Fast Track + Boardwalk

Skip the regular line once per day on the dry rides and participating water rides! Only valid when the boardwalk is open.

Fast Track+ Boardwalk Unlimted

Skip the regular line all day on the dry rides and participating water rides! Only valid when the boardwalk is open.

The attractions that are included with any Fast Track add-on are listed below.

Candymonium

Carrousel,

Comet

Fahrenheit

Great Bear

Hershey Triple Tower

Jolly Rancher Remix

Laff Trakk

Lightning Racer

Mix’d

Reese’s Cupfusion

Skyrush

sooperdooperLooper

Storm Runner

Trailblazer

Wild Mouse

Wildcat

Season pass holders have an additional Fast Track plan. With the Season Pass All Year Fast Track plan, you will receive one Fast Track Unlimited each visit and skip the regular line on participating attractions all year long. However, limited quantities of this add-on are available.

For more information about the Fast Track Program, click here.