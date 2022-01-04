Hersheypark Hiring Week for seasonal positions to kick off Jan. 9

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Those looking for a seasonal/summer job can get a jump on the search at the Hersheypark Hiring Week. From Sunday, Jan. 9, to Thursday, Jan. 13, job seekers can apply, interview, and get hired on the spot for part-time positions.

There are open positions in food and beverage, rides/attractions, and safety and security departments.

The week will kick off on Sunday at 10 a.m. and come to a close at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Human Resources Support Center.

Those who are interested are encouraged to RSVP in advance by clicking here. All applicants must bring two original forms of identification, and all employees under 18 must bring an original work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.

To learn more about the open jobs, visit their website by clicking here.