Hersheypark hopes to open in early June, updates season pass holders

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — As large public gatherings are still banned, amusement parks included, Hersheypark is hoping to return in early June.

The amusement park said in a statement released Tuesday that it values the safety of staff, visitors, and the community — but is cautiously optimistic about opening the park near the start of June.

“Given the information currently available, and assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of non-life sustaining businesses, Hersheypark is working to open in early June,” the statement reads. “In preparation for opening, we continue to research and implement preventative measures as recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance our existing high standards of cleanliness through additional rigorous cleaning procedures.”

The statement also says that 2020 season passes will be honored through June 30, 2021, in addition to individual tickets purchased before the summer season. 2020 season pass holders will all receive a free “bring a friend” ticket.

An additional season pass holder event is being planned for later in 2020 once the park re-opens.

All payment plans for season passes will be paused as of Tuesday.

The full statement can be read below: