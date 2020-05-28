Hersheypark looking to open in early June

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is working to open to the public in early June.

Hersheypark says given the information currently available, and assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of non-life sustaining businesses, they are working to open the park in early June.

In preparation for opening, the park continues to research and implement preventive measures as recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance the standards of cleanliness through additional rigorous cleaning procedures.

Hersheypark says 2020 Summer tickets purchased before the start of our 2020 Summer season and Season Passes are now valid through June 30, 2021. All payment plans are paused effective April 14, 2020, while the park remains closed.

The park is offering all 2020 Season Pass holders a free Bring a Friend ticket for this summer.

Hersheypark is planning an additional Season Pass holder event in 2020 and will share more specific information when available.

Anyone can contact the Guest Experience Team with questions by email at Hersheypark@HersheyPA.com.

ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park is closed to the public and all programs and events are currently canceled. Zoo naturalists will continue to provide the animals with the expert care they receive on a daily basis. Current 2020 Annual Passes to ZooAmerica will be extended through June 30, 2021.