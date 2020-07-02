Hersheypark opens to the public Friday, here’s what you should expect

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark opens Friday and along with a new roller coaster, there is a brand new entrance.

Chocolatetown: Inspired by the legacy of Milton S. Hershey, Chocolatetown is a new region at Hersheypark that features an entirely reimagined arrival experience, Candymonium, the tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark; a new home for the historic 100-year-old Carousel; flagship retail experience with the largest collection of apparel, gifts, toys and more; and Hyperdeck, an immersive virtual reality experience.

Hershey’s entire Chocolatetown will not be open just yet. The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, and The Sweeterie will open in 2021.

ZooAmerica is open and has implemented new safety protocols. Guests are required to wear masks and should be prepared to get their temperature taken. The company also says it has increased cleaning and sanitation.

The zoo now has three Canada Lynx kittens born on April 17. This is the first successful litter of Canada Lynx born at ZooAmerica in the 17 years that they have been operating.

Hersheypark food: donuts, cookies, milkshakes and more!

The new safety guidelines include:

Increased Cleaning & Sanitization: Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add 300 sanitization stations throughout Hersheypark.

Guest Reservations System: A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance.

Social Distancing: Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces.

Face Coverings & Temperature Screenings: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark.

Ride Protocols: Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary.

Enhanced Team Member Training: All team members will undergo increased training on new protocols.

Candymonium is the tallest, fastest, longest, and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark with the most airtime of any of our coasters. The thrilling ride experience lasts 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

Hersheypark will debut the iconic Kisses Fountain in July. Riders on Candymonium will enjoy a panoramic banked curve around the fountain, sure to be the perfect spot for a memorable family photo all summer.

As The World’s Sweetest Coaster, Candymonium will feature: