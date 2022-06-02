HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark fans rejoice! The gates have opened, the rides are running and the sweet treats are on the menu. Open daily, it is time to buy the tickets and head on over to see the new and old attractions.

But, before making the drive, abc27 has created a list of helpful tips, tricks, and answers to ensure your trip is full of fun and memories rather than headaches and lost items.

The Hours

Daily operations at the park began May 26 and continue through Sept. 5. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days. To see more about the individual restaurants and vendors’ hours, click here.

A Cashless Season

According to the park’s website, the amusement park accepts card or phone payments but no longer accepts cash.

The park’s website states that “all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay,” will be accepted.

Those who do not have any of those payment methods can convert their cash to prepaid debit cards at kiosks around the park. E-gift cards for Hersheypark can also be purchased online here.

Some locations around the park will still be taking cash as a form of payment. These include Ticketing Services that are outside the park gates, parking booths, roaming food and beverage carts as well as The Chocolatier restaurant.

The Map

Trying to find your next ride but not sure how to get there? The Hersheypark Map for the summer season is now available for download on the website. View the map and download the PDF by clicking here.

The Lockers

You are ready for the day with a bag full of items to help survive the day of heat and running around. But where do you put it when it’s time to hop on a ride?

According to the website, lockers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and located inside the park entrance in Hershey’s Choclatetown and at several locations on The Boardwalk. These lockers can be rented by the day, which can be done through credit cards for either $25 for a large locker or $18 for a regular-sized locker

But what if you are already at a ride that requires you to put your items to the side before it takes off? Complimentary ride lockers are available and are free. You will have to tuck your bag away in a locker at least at Candymonium, Reese’s Cupfusion, Skyrush, and sooperdooperLooper. To view more on the lockers, click here.

Fast Track Rides

To see which attractions participate in the Fast Track option, which allows you to skip the regular line, click here. The new Mix’d Flavored by Jolly Rancher and Jolly Rancher Remix are on the list.

Bag Policy

For safety purposes, any and all hand-carries items, including backpacks and belt bags, are subject to search.

Food and Drink

Other than one sealed water bottle person, Hersheypark does not permit food or drink to be brought into the park from outside the gates. If a guest has a food allergy or dietary restriction, click here.

Inside the park, the food options are endless. Well, not literally, but there are plenty of options. To view the full list of food and drink options inside the park, click here.

What’s New?

Two new Jolly Rancher-themed attractions have officially opened for the summer.

Hersheypark’s coaster skyline has gotten much more vibrant with the introduction of the reimagined coaster Jolly Rancher Remix. The ride has a color scheme that shows all of the Jolly Rancher flavors, such as blue, green, purple, red, and pink. The ride travels through six inversions in 90 seconds. The coaster also includes a flavor tunnel and music. Each ride is different giving guests a new, sweet experience every time.

Also new for this year is Mix’d: Flavored by Jolly Rancher ride, which is near Jolly Rancher Remix and the Storm Runner roller coaster. This unique attraction allows guests to sit in one of four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then lifts and drops guests while dodging other riders.

To celebrate the opening of these attractions, The Chocolatier restaurant is adding a Jolly Rancher Watermelon Cocktail. Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will feature a sundae with Jolly Rancher Watermelon and Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Sorbets. Coming in June, The Frozen Spoon food truck will offer Jolly Rancher Grape Sorbet, Green Apple Sorbet, Cherry Sorbet, and Blue Raspberry Sorbet.