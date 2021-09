HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced it will remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 2, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on the area and for the safety of their employees and guests.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

They tweeted ZooAmerica, The Chocolatier, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, The Sweeterie and Hersheypark Supply Co will be closed as well.

Operations update for Thursday, September 2. pic.twitter.com/fGLL0TF4Wm — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) September 1, 2021

They are set to reopen Friday, Sept. 3.