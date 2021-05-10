Hersheypark Stadium to host “The Comeback Tour” as live music returns to the Midstate

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark Stadium is welcoming a very special multi-platinum, Grammy-winning band on Saturday, August 21.

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band and “The Comeback Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at noon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

Joining the band, are singer-songwriters Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft.

The announcement comes after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic seem to be slowly wearing away.

abc27 Photojournalist Drew Fox had an opportunity to get first-hand experience as live music makes its return to the Midstate.