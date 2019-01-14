Hersheypark to hold job fair Tuesday

Hershey, Pa - Looking for work?

Hersheypark is holding a job fair on Tuesday, January 15, from 3-7 p.m at the GIANT Center for those 14 and older.

The job fair is for employment opportunities at Hersheypark during Springtime in the Park and Hersheypark summer season.

Applicants will be able to apply, interview, and be hired right on the spot. Perks if you land the job include free admission and discounts across Hershey.

There's also a $100 refer-a-friend bonus.

New this year, is the Hersheypark internship program.

Interns will experience specialized training in select areas and are eligible to participate in the Leadership Development Training program.

You can find more information here: http://www.HersheyJobs.com