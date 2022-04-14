HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) –Hersheypark has announced they will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, April 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants can apply, interview, and get hired on the spot. Positions that are available include food and beverage, rides and attractions, and safety and security departments. Anyone who is wanting to apply is encouraged to RSVP in advance of the event.

All participants need to bring two original forms of ID. If an applicant is under the age of 18, they are required to bring an original work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.

All interviews will be held at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor at Hershey’s Chocolatetown, just outside of the main entrance to the park.

For more information about the jobs offered at Hersheypark, click here.