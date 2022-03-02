HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Job seekers are invited to participate in the Hersheypark Hiring Week event from Saturday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 9.

Interested applicants can apply, interview, and get hired on the spot for numerous part-time positions. Some of the positions include food and beverage, rides, and safety departments.

Hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6. Then, from Monday, March 7 to Wednesday, March 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, located in Hershey’s Chocolatetown, just outside the main gate of the park.

All job applicants must be age 14 and need to bring two forms of ID. All employees under 18 must bring a work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.