Hersheypark to kick off 115th season with new ticket offer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visitors to Hersheypark amusement park can expect a new ticket offer reflecting the park’s 115th season kicking off April 2, 2021. The new offer will debut with three culinary experiences slated to open early this summer season in the Hershey’s Chocolatetown region of the Park.

Guests can save 40% on 1-day tickets when they purchase online with the current Best Price Of The Year offer.

Tickets purchased through this sale will be valid any 2021 public operating day through Jan. 2, 2022.

Guests looking to extend their stay in The Sweetest Place On Earth can also save up to 40% at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark: The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground.

Summer savings packages are also available including the 2-day Stay & Play Package.