Hersheypark to open two new “Chocolatetown” eateries April 2

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced that it will be opening two of its new “Chocolatetown” eateries next month.

The amusement park says both Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen will open April 2nd.

The “Chocolatier” full-service restaurant will open Memorial Day Weekend.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor COURTESY: Hersheypark

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor is inspired by Mr. Hershey’s early ventures in sweetness that came before his famous chocolate factory. Find custom creations from more than a dozen 100% local dairy house-made ice cream flavors, including Candymonium, Reese’s Peanut Butter, Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Coaster Station, and Malted Memories (Spartan ice cream hand-crafted by Milton Hershey School students) to name a few.

Those looking for a savory option can grab a bite from the shareable menu featuring house-made potato chips, buckets of fries and chicken bites in Hersheypark souvenir buckets served with a choice of a variety of dipping sauces. Additional savory menu items include a Signature Grilled Cheese with parmesan-crusted sourdough bread; Chicken N Waffles, one of Mr. Hershey’s favorite dishes; and more.

To view the full menu for Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor, click here.

Sweeterie Confectinery Kitchen

The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen COURTESY: Hersheypark

The Sweeterie is an all-new confectionery kitchen located in the new region of Hershey’s Chocolatetown. Experience a curated collection of mouth-watering confections including chocolate-dipped treats, decadent desserts, signature hand-crafted fudge, and more.

Guests can sweeten up their visit with Hersheypark-theme treats, including the Comet coaster bar, Kissing Tower mousse cake and Chocolatetown cheesecake.

To view the full menu for The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, click here.

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio will open to the public Memorial Day Weekend. The largest restaurant in Hershey features past and present pieces from the Hersheypark ride collection, one-of-a-kind views of neighboring attractions, and a second story patio with a bar.