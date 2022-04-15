HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark will officially open for its 2022 summer season starting on Saturday, April 30. The park will also be open for the upcoming Easter weekend.

The park will be open Friday. April 15 to Sunday, April 17. The hours during this time will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After easter, the park will not be open until, April 30, when the summer season begins. The park will begin daily operations starting Memorial day weekend, starting on Thursday, May 26.

Hersheypark’s 11-acre The Boardwalk waterpark’s first day of operation is on May 28.

The park is celebrating many attraction anniversaries this year, such as the roller coasters Skyrush and sooperdooperLooper, as well as the park’s Ferris Wheel.

This season, the park is going cashless when purchasing merchandise, food, and drinks. Those who do not have credit, or debit payment methods can convert their cash to prepaid debit cards at kiosks around the park. E-gift cards for Hersheypark can also be purchased online here.

Guests can now save on tickets when they purchase them online. All 2022 tickets purchased can be used any day the park is open through Jan. 1, 2023.

More information about tickets and attractions can be found here.

