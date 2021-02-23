Hershey’s Chocolatetown seeking new employees during virtual hiring event

An artist rendering of The Sweeterie at Hershey’s Chocolatetown (Hersheypark)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking for the sweetest job ever? Look no further than the Culinary and restaurant teams job openings for all-new dining experiences inside Hershey’s Chocolatetown at Hersheypark.

Interested applicants can RSVP to the Hershey’s Chocolatetown Virtual Hiring Event on Tuesday, February 23, to apply, interview, and be hired on the spot.

Job openings can be found in the following services:

The Chocolatier Cooks, dishwashers, servers, server assistant and host(ess) and bartenders

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor ‘Ice creamologists’

The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen Pastry chefs, utilities and retail clerks



The event runs on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.