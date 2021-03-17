Hershey’s Cocoa Packs giving back with drive-thru food drive

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers are helping Midstaters in Hershey.

The group Cocoa Packs is giving out more than one thousand food boxes. It’s been a drive-through operation at Spring Creek Church of the Brethren in Dauphin County.

The boxes include a gallon of milk and dairy products, produce and meat.

One person even used her last food box to show how grateful she is for Cocoa Packs and its founder, Christine Drexler.

“I am raising seven children and I grew up where you use your resources and make homemade food. So three of my children made apple sauce with the apples out of the USDA boxes and we gave Christine a couple of jars today,” Amber Rivera said. “She is such a blessing to us she always has a smile on her face and she does everything she can for the community.”

The event runs until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.