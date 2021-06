HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A street closure will disrupt traffic in Hershey on Wednesday morning.

Derry Township Police announced that Park Boulevard from Chocolate World Way to Park Avenue will be closed from 5-9 a.m. on Wednesday morning so that trees along the road can be trimmed. Workers will be using the travel lanes of Park Boulevard.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.