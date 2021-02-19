High-speed internet available now in Perry County

PERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — High-speed internet is now available for residents and businesses in and beyond Horse Valley who wish to sign up.

As of Jan. 27, the coverage area includes Horse Valley, as well as south and southeast of the tower of the Blain area, and along 274 from the outskirts of New Germantown toward Cisna Run.

Customers who situated in a clear line of sight of Big Knob tower can sign up to receive service of up to 100 megabits.

“This is such a crucial service for people during this time when many are working and learning from home,” Commissioner Brenda Watson said.

Customers have four options providing internet speeds up to 40 megabits per second all with no data caps.

customers can visit Centre WISP’s website and pick their county to see pricing and speeds, and to sign up.