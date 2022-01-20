High-volume COVID-19 testing site to open in Hershey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennslyvania Department of Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that the federal government has approved a second high volume COVID-19 testing site in the Commonwealth.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center will be hosting the site, which is designed to meet the needs of people living in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania. The first high-volume testing site was recently opened in Deleware County for the southeast region of Pennslyvania.

“The southcentral location was selected because it is in an area with a high population and a region that has experienced a large increase in cases and testing needs,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “The Hershey location was also selected because of its ease of access in the region and proximity to socially vulnerable populations in the surrounding communities.”

The drive-through testing site will provide visitors with the comfort of staying in their vehicles while utilizing the Hershey testing site.

Details on when the site in Hershey will be open to the public will be announced at a later date.