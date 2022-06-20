(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Fiesta Mexico

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3957 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1424

#29. 1700 Degrees Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#28. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634

#27. Federal Taphouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 234 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1422

#26. Front Street Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4003 N Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110

#25. Los Tres Cubanos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 540 Race St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-1646

#24. Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2112

#23. Bankok 56 Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1917 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2962

#22. Capitol Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (836 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2309

#21. Progress Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3526 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3618

#20. Note. Bistro and Winebar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2536

#19. The Glass Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4745 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1711

#18. Mangia Qui

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 272 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128

#17. Appalachian Brewing Company – Harrisburg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 50 N Cameron St Brew Pub, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2407

#16. Pastorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2082

#15. Dodge City Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1037 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-1645

#14. Hershey Road Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 257 N Hershey Rd Open Sunday – Monday 7:00am-9:00pm, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9752

#13. Lancaster Brewing Company Harrisburg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (885 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 469 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2302

#12. Cork & Fork

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132

#11. Cafe Fresco Center City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1468

#10. Gilligans Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (626 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 987 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2312

#9. Harvest Seasonal Grill – Harrisburg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2625 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9786

#8. Tomato Pie Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111

#7. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3350 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1464

#6. El Sol Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18 S 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2103

#5. O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2807

#4. The Millworks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (583 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2052

#3. Home 231

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1125

#2. Vino Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672

#1. Gabriella Italian Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-2210

