(Stacker) – Whether you’ve lived in Pennsylvania your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes.
From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor.
The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered.
Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Pennsylvania.
30. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites
29. AACA Museum, Inc.
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums
28. Core Creek Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Category: Parks
27. PeoplesBank Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Category: Arenas & Stadiums
26. Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Category: Gardens
25. Duquesne Incline
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,215 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums, Trams
24. Allegheny National Forest
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Category: National Parks, Canyons
23. Pine Creek Gorge
- Rating: 5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Category: Canyons
22. Hersheypark
- Rating: 4 / 5 (7,384 reviews)
- Category: Amusement & Theme Parks
21. Asa Packer Mansion
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, History Museums
20. Steamtown National Historic Site
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
19. SteelStacks
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Category: Art Galleries
18. PNC Park
- Rating: 5 / 5 (6,051 reviews)
- Category: Arenas & Stadiums
17. Coca-Cola Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)
- Category: Sports Complexes
16. Bucks County Playhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Category: Theaters
15. American Music Theatre
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,354 reviews)
- Category: Theaters
14. Dutch Wonderland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,317 reviews)
- Category: Amusement & Theme Parks
13. National Civil War Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,108 reviews)
- Category: History Museums
12. The Hershey Story Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,736 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums
11. Fulton Theatre
- Rating: 5 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Category: Theaters
10. Mount Washington
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,993 reviews)
- Category: Neighborhoods, Mountains
9. Presque Isle State Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,126 reviews)
- Category: Parks
8. Raystown Lake
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Category: Bodies of Water
7. The Amish Farm and House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,544 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, Farms
6. Gettysburg National Military Park
- Rating: 5 / 5 (8,222 reviews)
- Category: Battlefields, Parks
5. Lancaster Central Market
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (975 reviews)
- Category: Flea & Street Markets
4. Hershey Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,377 reviews)
- Category: Gardens
3. Lake Wallenpaupack
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Category: Bodies of Water
2. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Rating: 5 / 5 (3,251 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, Gardens
1. Eastern State Penitentiary
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,291 reviews)
- Category: History Museums
