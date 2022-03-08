(Stacker) – Whether you’ve lived in Pennsylvania your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes.

From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Pennsylvania.

30. President James Buchanan’s Wheatland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites

29. AACA Museum, Inc.

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)

Category: Speciality Museums

28. Core Creek Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

Category: Parks

27. PeoplesBank Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

Category: Arenas & Stadiums

26. Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

Category: Gardens

25. Duquesne Incline

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,215 reviews)

Category: Speciality Museums, Trams

24. Allegheny National Forest

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

Category: National Parks, Canyons

23. Pine Creek Gorge

Rating: 5 / 5 (143 reviews)

Category: Canyons

22. Hersheypark

Rating: 4 / 5 (7,384 reviews)

Category: Amusement & Theme Parks

21. Asa Packer Mansion

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites, History Museums

20. Steamtown National Historic Site

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

Category: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

19. SteelStacks

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)

Category: Art Galleries

18. PNC Park

Rating: 5 / 5 (6,051 reviews)

Category: Arenas & Stadiums

17. Coca-Cola Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)

Category: Sports Complexes

16. Bucks County Playhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

Category: Theaters

15. American Music Theatre

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,354 reviews)

Category: Theaters

14. Dutch Wonderland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,317 reviews)

Category: Amusement & Theme Parks

13. National Civil War Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,108 reviews)

Category: History Museums

12. The Hershey Story Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,736 reviews)

Category: Speciality Museums

11. Fulton Theatre

Rating: 5 / 5 (643 reviews)

Category: Theaters

10. Mount Washington

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,993 reviews)

Category: Neighborhoods, Mountains

9. Presque Isle State Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,126 reviews)

Category: Parks

8. Raystown Lake

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

Category: Bodies of Water

7. The Amish Farm and House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,544 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites, Farms

6. Gettysburg National Military Park

Rating: 5 / 5 (8,222 reviews)

Category: Battlefields, Parks

5. Lancaster Central Market

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (975 reviews)

Category: Flea & Street Markets

4. Hershey Gardens

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,377 reviews)

Category: Gardens

3. Lake Wallenpaupack

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

Category: Bodies of Water

2. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Rating: 5 / 5 (3,251 reviews)

Category: Historic Sites, Gardens

1. Eastern State Penitentiary